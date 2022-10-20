Buffalo Public School Board moves forward with $3 million safety security equipment

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — District leaders have proposed a more than $3 million security upgrade plan within the Buffalo School district. This comes in the wake of a pair of stabbings on school grounds earlier this year at McKinley High School and Buffalo School of Culinary Arts.

The Buffalo Public School Board has said they hear those that are pushing for this initiative. Like Member of Parent Congress Edward Speidel.

"So it's a long time overdue that we have the new devices," Speidel said.

In Wednesday's board meeting board members gave the green light to the proposal. Some may thinks it's too much money, Chief Operating Officer of the district David Hills said, but school safety is priceless.

"A lot of people may look at it and see a hefty dollar amount. There's no price too high for student safety," Hills said.

The new measures would include things like handheld metal and concealed weapon detectors. As well as two way radios. Buffalo Schools Superintendent Doctor Tonja Williams said safety is her top priority.

"I hope that it gives people a level of comfort. We want our parents to feel comfortable sending their children to school. And we want our students to come into schools and know that they are safe," Williams said. "That's very important. How can you learn if you're not feeling comfortable and safe?"

She said these safety precautions will not only be in high schools, but also in middle and elementary schools. With that being said, the board stated they have already picked a local female owned business for the job and they don't plan to waste any time.

"As early as November we'll start implementing. That's where we are right now," Williams said.