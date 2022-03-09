Watch
Buffalo property manager pleads guilty for role in failing to notify tenants of lead hazards

WKBW
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo property manager has pleaded guilty for his role in failing to notify tenants of lead hazards.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 52-year-old Paul Richard Heil pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aiding and abetting the failure to provide lead paint hazard warning notice and faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Heil was a property manager of Williamsville Property Holdings LLC, a.k.a. Williamsville Properties, and between December 2015 and May 2018 he and the company were aware of lead-based paint and lead-based paint hazards at a Wick Street residence.

The residence was rented in April 2018 and again in June 2020 and the U.S. Attorney's Office said Heil provided a lead disclosure statement that the landlord “has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing,” and “has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.”

Heil is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.

