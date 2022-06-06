Buffalo Pride Parade makes triumphant return

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The annual Pride Parade returned to an in person event Sunday here in Buffalo.

The highlight of Pride Week in Western New York had been on a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of this year's event was Homecoming.

Thousands of people lined the parade route along Elmwood Avenue from Forest to Allen Street.

The colors of the rainbow on display as far as the eyes could see.

Pride week came to a conclusion Sunday night with the Pride Festival at Canalside along Buffalo's waterfront.

A team from 7 News also marched in the parade.