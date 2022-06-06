Watch
Buffalo Pride Parade makes triumphant return

Event drew thousands of people from all walks of life
Ed Drantch
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 20:31:31-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The annual Pride Parade returned to an in person event Sunday here in Buffalo.

The highlight of Pride Week in Western New York had been on a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of this year's event was Homecoming.

Thousands of people lined the parade route along Elmwood Avenue from Forest to Allen Street.

The colors of the rainbow on display as far as the eyes could see.

Pride week came to a conclusion Sunday night with the Pride Festival at Canalside along Buffalo's waterfront.

A team from 7 News also marched in the parade.

