Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network hosts "Great Baby Beginnings" fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Happening today, there is an important fundraiser in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network is hosting its Great Baby Beginnings Event at the Foundry on Elmwood Avenue tonight at 5:00.

This group works with pregnant and new moms in our area, providing in-home services, like education on parenting and health, as well as helping mothers get to prenatal appointments.

CEO Luanne Brown says they work mostly with black and hispanic mothers on Buffalo's east and west side.

Brown tells us this event helps fund the network for the year.

"National statistics show that every premature baby costs $65,000," Brown says. "It's not just the stay in the hospital, it's the lifelong, the special ed, all the things they need. I figured we saved the community $7 million last year."

Tickets are still available and are 85 dollars each and includes dinner, drinks, raffles and more.

You can buy your ticket here.