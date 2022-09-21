Buffalo post office to be named after WWII veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Congressman Brian Higgins announced today that the Central Park Post Office in Buffalo will honor a local World War II veteran.

Legislation has been approved by the House and Senate to name the post office after Indiana Hunt-Martin.

Hunt-Martin started in the Women’s Army Corps in September 1944 and served until her honorable discharge in November 1945.

During that time, she was a member of the Six Triple Eight Battalion. The African American unit worked around the clock to organize millions of backlogged mail sent to U.S. soldiers.

Theresa Kennedy

After the war, Hunt-Martin went on to work for the Department of Labor across Buffalo and Niagara Falls for 41 years. She died in September 2020 at 98-years-old.

Hunt-Martin received the Honorable Service Lapel Button, the World War II Victory Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the Women’s Army Corps Service Medal in 2014 for her service.

Hunt-Martin often visited the Central Park Post Office to purchase stamps and deliver letters. After legislation is signed by President Biden, that same building will be renamed the “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.”