Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo post office to be named after WWII veteran

Indiana Hunt-Martin.jpg
Theresa Kennedy
Indiana Hunt-Martin.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 17:37:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)  — New York Congressman Brian Higgins announced today that the Central Park Post Office in Buffalo will honor a local World War II veteran.

Legislation has been approved by the House and Senate to name the post office after Indiana Hunt-Martin.

Hunt-Martin started in the Women’s Army Corps in September 1944 and served until her honorable discharge in November 1945.

During that time, she was a member of the Six Triple Eight Battalion. The African American unit worked around the clock to organize millions of backlogged mail sent to U.S. soldiers.

Indiana Hunt-Martin Vet.jpg

After the war, Hunt-Martin went on to work for the Department of Labor across Buffalo and Niagara Falls for 41 years. She died in September 2020 at 98-years-old.

Hunt-Martin received the Honorable Service Lapel Button, the World War II Victory Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the Women’s Army Corps Service Medal in 2014 for her service.

Hunt-Martin often visited the Central Park Post Office to purchase stamps and deliver letters. After legislation is signed by President Biden, that same building will be renamed the “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United