Buffalo post office to be named after WWII veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Congressman Brian Higgins announced today that the Central Park Post Office in Buffalo will honor a local World War II veteran.
Legislation has been approved by the House and Senate to name the post office after Indiana Hunt-Martin.
Hunt-Martin started in the Women’s Army Corps in September 1944 and served until her honorable discharge in November 1945.
During that time, she was a member of the Six Triple Eight Battalion. The African American unit worked around the clock to organize millions of backlogged mail sent to U.S. soldiers.
After the war, Hunt-Martin went on to work for the Department of Labor across Buffalo and Niagara Falls for 41 years. She died in September 2020 at 98-years-old.
Hunt-Martin received the Honorable Service Lapel Button, the World War II Victory Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the Women’s Army Corps Service Medal in 2014 for her service.
Hunt-Martin often visited the Central Park Post Office to purchase stamps and deliver letters. After legislation is signed by President Biden, that same building will be renamed the “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.”