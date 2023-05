BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Porchfest is back in the Elmwood Village this weekend.

It takes place every spring in the Elmwood Village. Neighbors open their porches for local musicians and bands to turn into their own stage. You can stroll through from porch to porch, and enjoy good music and a beautiful Buffalo afternoon.

Most bands start between noon and 1 pm and go into the night. You can find the full band list and set times here. There's also a map of the open porches here.