BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all musicians!

Registration is now open for Buffalo Porchfest.

This year's music festival is Saturday, May 18th on front lawns and porches around the Elmwood Village.

Since its debut in 2013, Porchfest has grown in size and popularity.

Musicians can register here.

The Bidwell Farmer's Market returns for the season the week before on May 11th.