Buffalo polling place worker accused of stamping ballots in violation of New York Election Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo polling place worker is accused of stamping ballots in violation of New York Election Law.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Luz Pena was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on one count of unlawful use of pasters upon ballot (unclassified felony under New York Election Law) and one count of unspecified violation of election law (unclassified misdemeanor under New York Election Law).

The district attorney's office said on November 2, 2021, while working at a polling place inside the Belle Center in Buffalo, Pena allegedly used a stamp to place the name of Byron Brown as a write-in mayoral candidate on numerous ballots.

Pena is scheduled to return on May 16 for a felony hearing and was released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. If convicted of all charges she faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The district attorney's office said no charges have been filed against any other individuals.