BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

Investigators say it happened just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Genesee Street and Fillmore Avenue.

They say a man stabbed a woman.

Police say she was then hit by a motorcycle.

She was taken to ECMC. Police have not said what condition the victim is in.