Buffalo Police: woman stabbed in the middle of the afternoon on Sprenger Avenue

WKBW
Stabbing scene on Sprenger Ave
Posted at 10:28 PM, May 13, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood Friday.

Investigators say a woman was stabbed multiple times on Sprenger Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. while she was in some sort of dispute with another woman.

Police say the victim was rushed to ECMC in an ambulance but did not say what condition she was in.

Investigators are questioning a woman who was at the scene but the police department did not specify if she is suspected of stabbing the victim.

