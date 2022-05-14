Buffalo Police: woman stabbed in the middle of the afternoon on Sprenger Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood Friday.

Investigators say a woman was stabbed multiple times on Sprenger Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. while she was in some sort of dispute with another woman.

Police say the victim was rushed to ECMC in an ambulance but did not say what condition she was in.

Investigators are questioning a woman who was at the scene but the police department did not specify if she is suspected of stabbing the victim.