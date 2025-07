BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a robbery call on Amherst Street shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of Peter and Howell Streets.

Authorities say a man pulled a knife on a woman walking down Amherst Street and demanded her purse.

Police say the victim was able to call 911 from Wegmans after her phone and purse were stolen.