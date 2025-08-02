BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Police vehicle was involved in a three-car accident on the Skyway Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police said the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the inbound lanes of Route 5.

Video of the scene shows a Buffalo Police vehicle off the right side of the road and two other cars, a white SUV and a black pickup truck, with serious damage.

WATCH: Buffalo Police vehicle involved in three-car accident on Skyway

AMR responded to the scene, and according to police, the injuries aren't life-threatening.