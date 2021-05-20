Buffalo Police: two women shot and killed early Thursday in the Black Rock neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two women were shot and killed early Thursday morning.

The initial call came in around 6:00 a.m. that two people had been shot on Layer Avenue and their injuries appeared serious in nature.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a shooting in the first block of Layer Avenue. Initial reports of two people struck by gunfire. Injuries appear serious in nature. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 20, 2021

Police later confirmed the two victims were killed.

Neighbors who spoke with 7 Eyewitness News at the scene said the gunfire woke them up. One said he heard about 10 shots fired, and saw a man run and get in a black car and speed off down Layer Avenue towards Military Road.

According to a neighbor the victims are a woman and her mother, the family was already grieving the loss of a family member that died from cancer recently.

Police confirm to 7 Eyewitness News as of just before 11:00 a.m. there is currently a SWAT standoff situation in the area of Carolina and 10th Streets between law enforcement and the suspect.