Buffalo Police: two women shot and killed early Thursday in the Black Rock neighborhood

Posted at 9:04 AM, May 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two women were shot and killed early Thursday morning.

The initial call came in around 6:00 a.m. that two people had been shot on Layer Avenue and their injuries appeared serious in nature.

Police later confirmed the two victims were killed.

Neighbors who spoke with 7 Eyewitness News at the scene said the gunfire woke them up. One said he heard about 10 shots fired, and saw a man run and get in a black car and speed off down Layer Avenue towards Military Road.

According to a neighbor the victims are a woman and her mother, the family was already grieving the loss of a family member that died from cancer recently.

Police confirm to 7 Eyewitness News as of just before 11:00 a.m. there is currently a SWAT standoff situation in the area of Carolina and 10th Streets between law enforcement and the suspect.

