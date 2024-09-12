Buffalo Police: Two teenagers arrested after school threat investigation; loaded shotgun recovered

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have arrested two teenagers after investigating a school threat that was made on social media Wednesday.

Police and FBI agents were led to a home on the 900 block of Sycamore after being alerted to the post. Authorities say they recovered a 12 gauge shotgun loaded with five rounds during a search of the home. They say additional ammunition was also seized.

A separate search warrant was obtained after agents said they came across a large amount of marijuana. Authorities then seized 14 pounds of the drug.

18-year-old Saeed Saeed has been charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis and Failure to Safely Store Firearms.

A 15-year-old has been charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm.