Buffalo police start task force to investigate blizzard break-ins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has announced the start of a task force to investigate blizzard break-ins and said eight arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the task force is searching through social media videos and asking for residents to contact the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the department has had to divert resources away from recovery missions because the crime that is occurring cannot be ignored.

The police department provided video of the results of break-ins at local dollar stores, it can be seen in the player above.