Buffalo police seize 20 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and cocaine while executing search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that 20 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and cocaine were seized while executing a search warrant on Delaware Avenue on Sunday.

Police said the search warrant was executed on the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue and the following was recovered in addition to hundreds of round of ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and suspected cocaine:



Smith & Wesson Model 59, 9mm pistol

Polymer80-style 9mm pistol

American Tactical M1911 GI, .45 caliber pistol

Hi-Standard W-104 revolver

Mossberg Maverick Model 88, 12-gauge shotgun

Remington 870 Tactical, 12-gauge shotgun

Benelli M4, 12-gauge shotgun

KelTec KSG, 12-gauge shotgun

Romarm rifle

Saiga rifle, 7.62 caliber

M+M Industries M10 rifle, 7.62 caliber

Kalashnikov KR-9 rifle, 9mm

Brownells BRN-180 rifle, 5.56 caliber

Glock 22 pistol, .40 caliber

Additional Polymer80-style 9mm pistol

Stag Arms Model 15 rifle

Stag Arms Stag-15 rifle

Romarm WASR-10 rifle, 7.62 caliber

Ruger 10/22 rifle, .22 LR caliber

One additional handgun of unknown make, model, caliber, and serial number

42-year-old Kylie Nasca, of Buffalo, was charged with the following:

