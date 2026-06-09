Buffalo police seize 20 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and cocaine while executing search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that 20 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and cocaine were seized while executing a search warrant on Delaware Avenue on Sunday.
Police said the search warrant was executed on the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue and the following was recovered in addition to hundreds of round of ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and suspected cocaine:
- Smith & Wesson Model 59, 9mm pistol
- Polymer80-style 9mm pistol
- American Tactical M1911 GI, .45 caliber pistol
- Hi-Standard W-104 revolver
- Mossberg Maverick Model 88, 12-gauge shotgun
- Remington 870 Tactical, 12-gauge shotgun
- Benelli M4, 12-gauge shotgun
- KelTec KSG, 12-gauge shotgun
- Romarm rifle
- Saiga rifle, 7.62 caliber
- M+M Industries M10 rifle, 7.62 caliber
- Kalashnikov KR-9 rifle, 9mm
- Brownells BRN-180 rifle, 5.56 caliber
- Glock 22 pistol, .40 caliber
- Additional Polymer80-style 9mm pistol
- Stag Arms Model 15 rifle
- Stag Arms Stag-15 rifle
- Romarm WASR-10 rifle, 7.62 caliber
- Ruger 10/22 rifle, .22 LR caliber
- One additional handgun of unknown make, model, caliber, and serial number
42-year-old Kylie Nasca, of Buffalo, was charged with the following:
- One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- 12 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Seven counts of criminal possession of a firearm