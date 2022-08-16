Buffalo Police seek help in finding missing Buffalo woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing Buffalo woman.

51-year-old Kimberlee Mancuso was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2022, on the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo.

Mancuso is mentally delayed and is considered a vulnerable adult. Mancuso is a Native American female, 5-foot-5, and 220 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and a cleft lip. Mancuso was last seen with large dentures, a gray top, and gray jeans.

Anyone with information on Mancuso's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.