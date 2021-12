BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing teens.

According to police, 14-year-old Nevaeh Jackson and 12-year-old Iyana Ransom were last seen Monday evening at a residence on Kilhoffer Avenue.

Police say the teens are cousins.

Jackson is pictured above wearing the blue jacket and Ransom is wearing the pink plaid jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to call 911.