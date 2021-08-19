Watch
Buffalo police searching for three missing children

Provided by Buffalo Police Department
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 21:35:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in searching for three missing children on Wednesday.

Police say the children went missing from Howard Street and were last seen walking on Prospect Avenue. It is believed they are trying to get to Niagara Falls.

According to police, the missing children are identified as:
12-year-old Ariana Brown, wearing a grey jacket, grey pants, possibly white flip flops, a yellow tote bag and grey book bag
10-year-old Zaire Brown, wearing a green t-shirt, black jacket and black sneakers
8-year-old Isaiah Brown, wearing black sweatpants and possibly a maroon colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

