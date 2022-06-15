Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Police searching for three children allegedly taken by their mother

Capture.PNG
Buffalo Police
Capture.PNG
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 06:30:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking for help searching for three missing children who they believe were taken by their mother.

Police say 5-year-old Chase Pagan, 6-year-old Isaiah Pagan and 2-year-old Esrael Pagan were last seen Sunday, June 12 about 2:30 p.m. near Franczyk Park.

Authorities believe the children were taken by their mother, 20-year-old Nayvette Serrano. Police say Serrano is in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United