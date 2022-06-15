Buffalo Police searching for three children allegedly taken by their mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking for help searching for three missing children who they believe were taken by their mother.

Police say 5-year-old Chase Pagan, 6-year-old Isaiah Pagan and 2-year-old Esrael Pagan were last seen Sunday, June 12 about 2:30 p.m. near Franczyk Park.

Authorities believe the children were taken by their mother, 20-year-old Nayvette Serrano. Police say Serrano is in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 right away.