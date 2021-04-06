Watch
Buffalo police searching for missing teen

Provided by Buffalo Police Department
Posted at 7:15 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 19:15:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old.

According to police, Amani Watson was last seen at an address in the 300 block of Northumberland.

Police describe Watson as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police.

