Buffalo police searching for missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old.
According to police, Amani Watson was last seen at an address in the 300 block of Northumberland.
Police describe Watson as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police.
BPD is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16 year old. Missing from an address in the 300 block of Northumberland in the City is Amani Watson. She is a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall weighing 115 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 911. pic.twitter.com/bfFqxCTcIG— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) April 6, 2021