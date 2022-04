BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police need your help searching for a missing person.

Police said 26-year-old Peewee Kadah was last seen on April 7 at 214 Bird Avenue.

Kadah is described as around 5'5" tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on the cheek and on the arm of “Olivia.”

Police said Kadah has a mental health diagnosis and anyone with information is asked to call 911.