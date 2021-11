BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 9.

According to police, 64-year-old David Gipple was last seen on Spaulding Street in Buffalo around 10 p.m. on November 9 when he was walking to his job but never arrived. His boss called then called his family when he didn’t arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact police at (716) 847-2255.