BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking the public for assistance locating a missing 75-year-old woman.

According to police, 75-year-old Mary F. Scofield was last seen on February 25 at 245 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. She is described as 5'4" tall and 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Scofield has a mental health diagnosis and anyone with information is asked to call 911.