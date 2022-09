BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police need your help searching for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police said 71-year-old Yolanda Ramos was last seen in the area of Shumway Street and Paderewski Drive in Buffalo.

Ramos is described as approximately 5'1" tall with short black hair. She was wearing a light brown pajama top, gray/pink pants and pink socks. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.