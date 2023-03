BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man.

Police said Vincent Weiser was last seen driving a black 2008 Chevy Cobalt on the 1100 block of Tonawanda Street in Buffalo. He is described as around 5'11" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.