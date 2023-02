BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 53-year-old man.

Police say John Kemp was last seen in the vicinity of 1200 Main Street in Buffalo. Kemp is described as 5'2" tall and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, has a cane, and walks with a shopping cart.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.