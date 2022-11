BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 35-year-old Buffalo woman.

Britany Thomas was last seen in the area of Main Street and West Delavan.

According to police, she is 5-foot-2-inches and around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the confidential TIPLINE at 716-847-2255.