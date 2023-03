BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old.

Police said 24-year-old Matthew Wisnieski was last seen in Niagara County, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and not make contact with him.

He is described as approximately 5'10" tall and 190 pounds with brown hair. He was possibly wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers.