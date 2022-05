BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old.

Police said 22-year-old Ronald Hall is around 5'9" tall and he was last seen wearing a "Rugrats" Jacket, dark gray jeans and black sneakers on the 400 block of Stockbridge Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.