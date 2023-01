BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police need your help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Police said Direll Jackson, aka Dante, was last seen on the 100 block of Deshler in Buffalo wearing a grey coat and lime green pants.

Jackson is described by police as 130 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes, and slits in his eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.