BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Zyiyhn Robertson was last seen wearing unknown clothing on the 300 block of Millicent Avenue in Buffalo.

Zyiyhn is a Black male, approximately 5-foot-3-inches, and 170 pounds. He is known to hang out in the area of Delevan and Courtland Avenues.

Anyone with information on Zyiyhn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.