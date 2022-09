BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's help trying to locate 16-year-old Breanna Wiggins.

She was last seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo, wearing a navy polo, a black-and-white school windbreaker and khaki pants.

According to police, Wiggins is about 5'0" and has blue and white braids.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately.