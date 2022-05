BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police said 15-year-old Alajah Palmer was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 26 on the 400 block of Masten Avenue. She may be in the Niagara Falls area.

Palmer is described as around 5’2" tall and 105 pounds with red and black braids. She was wearing a red hoodie with white writing, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.