BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Zechariah Cramer was last seen wearing all black and carrying a black and grey bookbag.

Zechariah is 5-foot-6-inches, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and low haircut. He is known to frequent the area around French Street, Springer Street, and Crossman Avenue in Buffalo.

Anyone with information on Zechariah's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.