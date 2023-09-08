Buffalo police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Buffalo police say 14-year-old Alyssa Hillyard was last seen Thursday night on Winona Street in the City of Buffalo driving a 2019 dark blue Toyota Rav4 with New York registatration KWF-3446.

Hillyard is described as 5'5" and 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hillyard is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Buffalo City Police Department at (716) 481-2099.