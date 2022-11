BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Unique Priceu was last seen at an unknown location on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

Unique is a Black female, 5-foot-5-inches, heavy set, with hair that is half bleached and half black.

Anyone with information on Unique's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.