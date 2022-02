BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Makenzie Brown was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Friday at a friend's house in the 1900 block of Niagara Street.

Police say she was last seen wearing an orange bubble jacket, light blue jeans and a white tee shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.