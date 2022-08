BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Yeneidaliz Rodriguez aka "Jay" was last seen leaving Pooley Place around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a "Bad Bunny" hoodie, black sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, and a black backpack with white lettering.

Police said Rodriguez is approximately 5 feet tall and around 120 pounds and has black hair with brown tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.