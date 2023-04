BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Monica Festus was last seen on 19th Street in the City of Buffalo wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants.

Festus is described as approximately 5'5" and 180 pounds with black hair which may be pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.