BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced the search for a missing 11-year-old on Tuesday.

Police said 11-year-old D'Angelo Flint was last seen on the 300 block of Mulberry Street. He is described as 5' 3" tall with a medium build. He was wearing navy blue sweatpants with "lavish" written on the side in white letters, black and white Nike sneakers, and possibly a green book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.