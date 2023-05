BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old.

Police said 9-year-old Justice Robinson was last seen on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

He is described as 5 feet tall and despite the picture, he has short hair now. He was wearing camo pants with a pink shirt and black Puma sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 immediately.