Buffalo police search warrant turns up loaded handgun and drugs, two under arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that a search warrant was conducted on the first block of Texas Street in Buffalo.

The search was conducted by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit along with the Buffalo Police SWAT team, ATF, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Among the items recovered were a loaded handgun, ammunition, a bag of suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The weapon recovered was a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson SW40VE, loaded with 10 rounds.

Two individuals were also arrested during the seizure, including 51-year-old Darrell Delaney and 56-year-old Fred Johnson, both of Buffalo.

Delaney and Johnson were both charged with the following: