Buffalo Police search for two missing kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for your help to find two missing children.

Police say 7-year-old Nova Rayne Lilley and 12-year-old Ariyah Brown were last seen on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo around 6:45 Monday night.

Police say the children are believed to be in danger.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.

