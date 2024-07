BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 79-year-old Roy Rogers was last seen on Porter Avenue in the City of Buffalo at 5:30 yesterday afternoon.

He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, and a blue baseball cap.

Police say he has dementia and might need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police at (716) 851-4403 or 911.