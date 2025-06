BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking for your help to find a missing child.

Police say 18-year-old Amisis Byaombe could need medical attention.

He was last seen on Main Street in Buffalo around 6:00 Sunday night, wearing a gray vest jacket, black sweatpants, and red sneakers. He's 5'9".

If you see him or have any information, call 911.