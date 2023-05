BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police need your help in locating missing 21-year-old Marco Locke.

Police say Locke was last seen in the William Street area in Buffalo wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, black leather jacket, a gold chain, and was carrying a blue duffle bag.

Locke is described as 6'3" tall and around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.