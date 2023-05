BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Destiny Keller.

Police said Keller was last seen in the area of Schiller Park and is around 5'5" tall and 135 pounds. Wearing a black hoodie with Chobani on the front and a short sleeve navy blue polo underneath, khaki pants and purple/silver/orange Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.