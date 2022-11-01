Watch Now
Buffalo police say social media posts about fentanyl-laced candy leading to deaths are not accurate

Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 11:46:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced Tuesday that social media posts alleging children have died due to fentanyl-laced candy are not accurate.

The department issued the statement on its official social media pages around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The post continued on to say the police department and fire department have no reports of incidents at this time.

