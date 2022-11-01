Buffalo police say social media posts about fentanyl-laced candy leading to deaths are not accurate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced Tuesday that social media posts alleging children have died due to fentanyl-laced candy are not accurate.
The department issued the statement on its official social media pages around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The post continued on to say the police department and fire department have no reports of incidents at this time.
Important message: Social media posts claiming that fentanyl laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) November 1, 2022