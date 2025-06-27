Buffalo Police say arrests near Jefferson Tops are not connected to 5/14 mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say the recent arrests of two men near the Tops on Jefferson Avenue are not connected to the mass shooting on May 14, 2022, at the same store.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright issued a statement on Friday evening that stated two men were arrested and charged with menacing and criminal weapons possession on June 17 near the Tops on Jefferson. Police say they have investigated the situation and the people involved in the case have been charged accordingly.

According to investigators, there is no indication that this case involves anything beyond those charges and there is no connection between last week's arrest and the racist attack at the same store three years ago that killed 10 black people and injured three others.

Police say information collected during the investigation has been shared with law enforcement partners at the state and federal level.